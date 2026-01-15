Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Trading Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.98 and last traded at $28.73. Approximately 482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.48.

Grupo Simec Trading Down 5.7%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.26.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec (NYSE American: SIM) is a Mexico?based producer and distributor of long steel products, serving construction, infrastructure, industrial and energy markets. The company’s core operations encompass the manufacture of merchant bar steel, including reinforcing bar (rebar), wire rod, merchant bars and structural shapes. In parallel, its service centers offer cutting, bending and other value?added processing services to meet the precise specifications of fabricators and end users.

With multiple steel mills located throughout Mexico and an expanding footprint in the United States, Grupo Simec maintains a vertically integrated supply chain that spans raw?material sourcing, steelmaking and downstream processing.

