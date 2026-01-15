HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading Down 6.9% – Should You Sell?

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.60. 44,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 731,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HPK shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $585.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.65.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth $60,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: HPK) is a Delaware?incorporated independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The firm focuses on the acquisition, development and exploitation of onshore petroleum assets in the continental United States. Its operations encompass the full upstream value chain, including exploration, drilling, completion and production activities aimed at maximizing hydrocarbon recovery and operational efficiency.

The company’s primary business activities include identifying and acquiring conventional and unconventional oil and gas properties, applying advanced drilling and completion technologies, and managing midstream logistics to optimize product flow.

