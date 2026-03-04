Insider Selling: Globe Life (NYSE:GL) CEO Sells 18,318 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) CEO James Matthew Darden sold 18,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $2,657,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,594.30. This trade represents a 26.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Matthew Darden also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Globe Life alerts:

On Friday, February 27th, James Matthew Darden sold 9,527 shares of Globe Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $1,375,127.18.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.1%

Globe Life stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,554. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $152.71. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.00 and its 200 day moving average is $138.84.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.650 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter worth $157,722,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Globe Life by 34,786.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,345,000 after buying an additional 879,391 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,340,000 after acquiring an additional 696,548 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $80,925,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $61,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore set a $157.00 price objective on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Globe Life from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Globe Life

About Globe Life

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company’s product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.