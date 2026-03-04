V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta Sells 277,567 Shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 277,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $41,476,836.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 796 shares in the company, valued at $118,946.28. The trade was a 99.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 222,434 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $33,616,450.42.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $146.99. 8,500,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,655,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $168.08.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Citic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

