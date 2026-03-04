Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Director Sells $1,129,370.00 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) Director Jon Miller sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $1,129,370.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,492.02. The trade was a 32.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.9%

AKAM stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.98. 2,812,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,312,486. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.48.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-7.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.670 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AKAM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.84.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. DLD Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 60.0% in the second quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,595,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,752,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $589,112,000 after purchasing an additional 957,345 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,437,472 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $258,739,000 after purchasing an additional 980,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,817,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,239,099 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $245,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Key Akamai Technologies News

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

