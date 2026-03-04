Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Director Sells $1,129,370.00 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) Director Jon Miller sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $1,129,370.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,492.02. The trade was a 32.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.9%
AKAM stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.98. 2,812,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,312,486. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.48.
Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-7.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.670 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. DLD Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 60.0% in the second quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,595,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,752,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $589,112,000 after purchasing an additional 957,345 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,437,472 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $258,739,000 after purchasing an additional 980,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,817,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,239,099 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $245,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Key Akamai Technologies News
Here are the key news stories impacting Akamai Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Akamai announced plans to deploy thousands of NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs to build a widely distributed AI inference platform—this materially strengthens the company’s AI/inference and edge compute narrative and supports longer?term revenue upside from cloud and low?latency inference demand. Akamai to Deploy Thousands of NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary notes a relief rebound after Akamai’s post?earnings selloff: results beat on EPS and revenue, and analysts reiterated constructive views on the company’s security/cloud positioning and AI/inference runway—this is supporting buyer interest despite higher near?term investment. Akamai jumps as investors revisit post-earnings selloff and AI-infrastructure thesis
- Neutral Sentiment: Akamai presented at the Raymond James Institutional Investor Conference—useful for incremental investor color but unlikely to move the stock without new guidance or material disclosures. Akamai Presents at Raymond James Conference
- Neutral Sentiment: Published short?interest data shows zero shares / NaN changes—this appears to be a data error and provides no clear signal to traders. (Treat short?interest figures with caution until corrected.)
- Negative Sentiment: EVP Mani Sundaram sold 8,642 shares at an average $101.25 (~$875k), reducing his stake ~30%. Insider selling can create near?term pressure and raises questions for some investors. SEC filing – Mani Sundaram sale
- Negative Sentiment: Director Jon Miller sold 11,000 shares at an average $102.67 (~$1.13M), trimming his holding by ~32.5%—adds to the day’s insider sell signals. SEC filing – Jon Miller sale
- Negative Sentiment: Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,131 shares at $102.00 (~$319k), reducing her position ~25.5%—another insider sale that could temper enthusiasm from the positive infrastructure news. SEC filing – Madhu Ranganathan sale
About Akamai Technologies
Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.
The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.
