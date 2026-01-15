Short Interest in DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Decreases By 58.0%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 11,618 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the December 15th total of 27,659 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 559 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 559 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.8 days.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

DEUZF traded up $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $12.50. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Get DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft, headquartered in Cologne, Germany, is one of the world’s longest-standing engine manufacturers, tracing its origins to 1864 when Nicolaus August Otto developed the first functional internal combustion engine. Over the decades, DEUTZ has evolved through technological milestones—including the advent of high-speed diesel engines—and played a pivotal role in defining power solutions for industrial applications.

The company’s core business centers on designing, producing, and distributing air- and liquid-cooled diesel and gas engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.