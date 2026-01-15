California First Leasing Corp. (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Short Interest Update

California First Leasing Corp. (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 798 shares, an increase of 79.3% from the December 15th total of 445 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,245 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 17,245 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

California First Leasing Trading Down 0.1%

California First Leasing stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,108. California First Leasing has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.50.

About California First Leasing

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

