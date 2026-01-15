California First Leasing Corp. (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Short Interest Update

California First Leasing Corp. (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 798 shares, an increase of 79.3% from the December 15th total of 445 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,245 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 17,245 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
California First Leasing Trading Down 0.1%
California First Leasing stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,108. California First Leasing has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.50.
About California First Leasing
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than California First Leasing
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
Receive News & Ratings for California First Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California First Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.