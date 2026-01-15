Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,464 shares, an increase of 91.1% from the December 15th total of 3,905 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,445 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,445 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Fortum Oyj Stock Up 0.2%

OTCMKTS FOJCY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $4.49. 592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj is a Finnish energy company primarily engaged in the production, distribution and sale of electricity and heat. The company’s generation portfolio spans a mix of nuclear, hydroelectric, combined?cycle gas and bioenergy power plants. In addition to large?scale power generation, Fortum operates district heating networks and waste?to?energy facilities, providing heat and power solutions to municipalities, industrial customers and residential users across its core markets.

In its customer solutions segment, Fortum offers electricity retail services, electric vehicle charging infrastructure and energy efficiency solutions.

