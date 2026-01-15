Short Interest in Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VRAI) Increases By 186.0%

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VRAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 512 shares, a growth of 186.0% from the December 15th total of 179 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,244 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,244 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Virtus Real Asset Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VRAI stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.38. The company had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683. Virtus Real Asset Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.66.
Virtus Real Asset Income ETF Company Profile
