ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.4050, but opened at $33.62. ENN Energy shares last traded at $33.62, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of ENN Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XNGSY

ENN Energy Trading Down 1.6%

About ENN Energy

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.14.

(Get Free Report)

ENN Energy Holdings Limited is a leading city gas distribution and integrated energy services provider in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s core business spans the purchase, transmission and sale of natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through an extensive pipeline network. In addition to its traditional piped gas operations, ENN Energy offers installation and maintenance of gas appliances, emergency response services and energy consulting for residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Building on its gas distribution platform, ENN Energy has expanded into integrated energy projects that combine multiple energy sources such as gas, electricity, thermal energy and renewable fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.