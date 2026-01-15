Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.99, but opened at $39.61. Alamos Gold shares last traded at $40.4490, with a volume of 1,056,634 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Alamos Gold from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.39. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $462.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.96 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 33.46%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 72,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 57,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.8% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 26,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

