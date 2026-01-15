Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.38, but opened at $51.63. Buckle shares last traded at $51.55, with a volume of 54,712 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Buckle in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Buckle in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Buckle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Buckle Trading Down 5.6%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $320.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.97 million. Buckle had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 44.42%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 1,928.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Buckle by 1,652.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 162.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 64.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Buckle

Buckle, Inc is a retailer specializing in casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. The company is known for its denim-focused collections, offering both private-label lines and curated brand-name merchandise. Its product assortment includes jeans, tops, outerwear, shoes and a variety of accessories such as belts, jewelry and handbags, all aimed at blending contemporary style with everyday comfort.

Founded in 1948 in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle began as a single clothing store and has since expanded into a nationwide chain.

