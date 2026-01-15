ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES) Short Interest Update

ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,410 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the December 15th total of 14,485 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,385 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,385 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 0.9%

ACES traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,601. ALPS Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $37.57. The company has a market cap of $116.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47.

Institutional Trading of ALPS Clean Energy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy index. The fund tracks an index of US- and Canada-listed companies in the clean energy industry. ACES was launched on Jun 29, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

