Allspring Special Large Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ASLV) Short Interest Update

Allspring Special Large Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ASLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,770 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the December 15th total of 4,733 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,532 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Allspring Special Large Value ETF Stock Performance

Allspring Special Large Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.92. 1,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606. Allspring Special Large Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $28.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $277.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Allspring Special Large Value ETF by 3,721.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,222,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033,158 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Allspring Special Large Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Special Large Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000.

About Allspring Special Large Value ETF

Allspring Exchange-Traded Funds Trust – Allspring Special Large Value ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Allspring Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Allspring Global Investments, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of the Russell 1000 Index. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

