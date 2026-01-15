PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF (NASDAQ:PMBS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF (NASDAQ:PMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,862 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the December 15th total of 18,513 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,143 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,143 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF (NASDAQ:PMBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PMBS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.07. The company had a trading volume of 73,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,073. PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.46.

PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 483.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st.

The PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund invests in mortgage-backed securities, seeking actively managed risk-adjusted return potential. The fund aims to provide core, high-quality, intermediate-term exposure through fundamental selection and weighting. PMBS was launched on Sep 20, 2024 and is issued by PIMCO.

