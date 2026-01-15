UBS Group Downgrades SentinelOne (NYSE:S) to Hold

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

S has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.03.

Shares of S traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 839,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,198,896. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.77. SentinelOne has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $25.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $258.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 51,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $780,116.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,321,592.96. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 8,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $124,061.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 285,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,333.58. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,394 shares of company stock valued at $5,558,207. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 830.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 301,719 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 267.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,330,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after acquiring an additional 968,162 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 71,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

