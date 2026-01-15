Mark Bennett Purchases 324,528 Shares of S2 Resources (ASX:S2R) Stock

S2 Resources Ltd (ASX:S2R – Get Free Report) insider Mark Bennett acquired 324,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.07 per share, with a total value of A$22,392.43.
S2 Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.01.
About S2 Resources
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than S2 Resources
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
Receive News & Ratings for S2 Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S2 Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.