Mark Bennett Purchases 324,528 Shares of S2 Resources (ASX:S2R) Stock

S2 Resources Ltd (ASX:S2R – Get Free Report) insider Mark Bennett acquired 324,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.07 per share, with a total value of A$22,392.43.

S2 Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.01.

About S2 Resources

S2 Resources Ltd engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, nickel, copper, and platinum-group elements deposits. The company holds interests in the Jillewarra, West Murchison, Three Springs, Koonenberry, Fraser Range, Greater Fosterville, Berkshire, Nerramyne, and Polar Bear projects located in Australia. It also holds a portfolio of properties located in Central Lapland Greenstone Belt, Finland. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

