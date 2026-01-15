SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $358.86 and last traded at $356.4590, with a volume of 4525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $350.92.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.42. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 98.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 120.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.