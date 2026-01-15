iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.01 and last traded at $69.9430, with a volume of 93116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.76.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.0488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 318.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $1,438,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 959,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,380,000 after buying an additional 62,648 shares in the last quarter. CacheTech Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 111,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 71,681 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,004.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

