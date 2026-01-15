iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.01 and last traded at $69.9430, with a volume of 93116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.76.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.2%
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.0488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 318.0%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.