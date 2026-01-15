Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Price Up 7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $225.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Advanced Energy Industries traded as high as $257.20 and last traded at $254.67. 180,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 441,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.90.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AEIS. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.78.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $474,714.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,801.84. This trade represents a 21.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 8,174 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $1,660,221.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,035,503.12. The trade was a 24.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,507,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at about $58,766,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at about $50,173,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 51.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 699,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,062,000 after purchasing an additional 237,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth about $30,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.54 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.41%.Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.500-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

