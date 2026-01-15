SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $100.05 and last traded at $100.4990, with a volume of 4521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.06.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Financial LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P SmallCap 600 Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

