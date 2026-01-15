Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGOW) Short Interest Update

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,462 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the December 15th total of 6,858 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,076 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 18,076 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Freightos Stock Performance

Shares of CRGOW stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.15. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,067. Freightos has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23.

About Freightos

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGOW) is a technology-driven logistics company that provides a digital booking platform for international freight shipping. Founded in 2012, the firm has developed an online marketplace that connects shippers, freight forwarders and carriers, enabling real-time comparison of rates and automated booking processes across air, ocean and trucking services. Freightos aims to simplify the complex and traditionally manual freight industry by bringing transparency and efficiency to global trade.

The company’s core offerings include a cloud-based Rate Management Platform (RMP) that allows logistics providers to manage freight contracts and automate quoting, as well as Freightos Marketplace, where shippers can obtain instant freight quotes and secure capacity with a few clicks.

