Digital Ally Inc./NV (NASDAQ:DGLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Digital Ally Inc./NV (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 58,073 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the December 15th total of 107,534 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 129,606 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ DGLY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,371. Digital Ally Inc./NV has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $906.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.56 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Digital Ally Inc./NV (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.03) by $4.26. The business had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 million. Digital Ally Inc./NV had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 190.13%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Digital Ally Inc./NV in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Ally Inc./NV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Digital Ally, Inc, headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, is a technology company specializing in video imaging and data capture systems for law enforcement, commercial fleets, security agencies and tactical operations. Founded in 2004, Digital Ally is listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker DGLY and has established itself as a supplier of high-performance digital recording equipment designed to withstand the rigors of public safety and field environments.

The company’s core product offerings include in-vehicle digital video recorders (DVRs), body-worn cameras and integrated video management solutions that enable real-time monitoring, event recording and evidence preservation.

