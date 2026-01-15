Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $352.00 and last traded at $351.5470, with a volume of 1788470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $313.43.

Penumbra News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Penumbra this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair downgraded Penumbra to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $355.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.40.

Penumbra Trading Up 12.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.12 and its 200-day moving average is $268.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.14, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Penumbra had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $354.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penumbra news, Director Arani Bose sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.82, for a total transaction of $4,632,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 258,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,818,234.84. This trade represents a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,800 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.06, for a total transaction of $540,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 64,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,424,684.16. This represents a 2.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,144 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,127. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc is a global healthcare company specializing in the development and manufacture of innovative medical devices that address neurovascular and peripheral vascular conditions. The company focuses on products designed to improve patient outcomes in acute ischemic stroke, aneurysm treatment and peripheral thrombectomy. Penumbra’s technologies are used by interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons and interventional cardiologists in hospitals and clinics around the world.

At the core of Penumbra’s portfolio is its mechanical thrombectomy platform, which includes aspiration catheters and accessory devices engineered to remove blood clots in acute stroke cases.

