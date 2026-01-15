Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.83 and last traded at $76.7930, with a volume of 241332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.58.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.17.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEU. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 69.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

