Short Interest in Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CINGW) Expands By 127.4%

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CINGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,819 shares, an increase of 127.4% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,172 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,172 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cingulate Trading Up 12.6%

NASDAQ:CINGW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 35,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,610. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Cingulate has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.18.

Get Cingulate alerts:

Cingulate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Cingulate Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.