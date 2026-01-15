Short Interest in Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CINGW) Expands By 127.4%

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CINGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,819 shares, an increase of 127.4% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,172 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,172 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Cingulate Trading Up 12.6%
NASDAQ:CINGW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 35,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,610. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Cingulate has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.18.
Cingulate Company Profile
