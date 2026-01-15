United Dominion Realty Trust (UDR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE: UDR):

1/10/2026 – United Dominion Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/8/2026 – United Dominion Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $41.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – United Dominion Realty Trust had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2025 – United Dominion Realty Trust had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – United Dominion Realty Trust had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/18/2025 – United Dominion Realty Trust had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00.

12/15/2025 – United Dominion Realty Trust had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – United Dominion Realty Trust had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/6/2025 – United Dominion Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/1/2025 – United Dominion Realty Trust had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – United Dominion Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $43.00 to $41.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/25/2025 – United Dominion Realty Trust had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – United Dominion Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/24/2025 – United Dominion Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/24/2025 – United Dominion Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/19/2025 – United Dominion Realty Trust had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/16/2025 – United Dominion Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

United Dominion Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 12th. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 390.91%.

Get United Dominion Realty Trust Inc alerts:

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE: UDR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company’s core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.

UDR’s business activities encompass ground-up development, strategic property redevelopment, and selective acquisitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Dominion Realty Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Dominion Realty Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.