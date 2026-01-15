Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $260.00 at Raymond James Financial

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from $275.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $269.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. HSBC raised their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.34.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $236.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.66 and its 200 day moving average is $228.35. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 11.06%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. The trade was a 73.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total transaction of $583,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 505,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,993,927.48. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 79,734 shares of company stock worth $18,534,017 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: AWS launches a Europe-only “sovereign cloud” — a physically and logically isolated AWS region in Germany that targets government and regulated customers, strengthening AWS’s competitive position in Europe and reducing regulatory risk for large enterprise deals. Article Title

Amazon is buying new domestic copper output for data-center construction (securing supply for capex) — a strategic, operational move to support AWS data-center rollout, but with upfront procurement costs. Negative Sentiment: Legal and regulatory overhangs: Amazon is contesting an Italian antitrust fine and is involved in court fights related to Saks Global’s bankruptcy (Amazon had an equity stake) — these create headline risk and potential cash/branding exposure. Article Title Article Title

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

