TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ:TNMG) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Benchmark

TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ:TNMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $3.50 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

TNMG has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded TNL Mediagene to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TNL Mediagene in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TNL Mediagene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

TNL Mediagene Stock Performance

About TNL Mediagene

Shares of NASDAQ:TNMG opened at $1.96 on Thursday. TNL Mediagene has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70.

TNL Mediagene engages in digital advertising, integrated marketing, marketing survey, artificial intelligence technology, data analysis, content service platform, and production of audio-visual programs. It operates media, technology, and digital studio businesses primarily in Japan and Taiwan. The company was founded on May 25, 2023 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

