World Chess (LON:CHSS) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

World Chess PLC (LON:CHSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.60 and last traded at GBX 0.60. Approximately 425,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,157,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70.

World Chess Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ilya Merenzon sold 14,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2, for a total transaction of £280,000. Insiders own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

About World Chess

World Chess (LSE: CHSS) is a London-based chess gaming and entertainment company and International Chess Federation (‘FIDE’) official commercial partner.

The Company’s vision is to build a global, leading intellectual sports brand by reinventing chess for the modern consumer. World Chess intends to do this by becoming the leading platform for the global chess community through online, in person and hybrid chess events and activities, and by providing complementary product offerings to players, spectators, and partners through its ecosystem, which is made up of the following pillars.

FIDE Gaming Platform

World Chess runs FIDE Chess Arena, the exclusive official gaming platform of FIDE and has the official rights to offer its players the official ratings and titles, recognised by FIDE.

Events and Competitions

The Company is experienced in organising events and competitions to promote the sport including the organisation of three World Chess Championship matches.

Recently, World Chess developed and launched the Armageddon Series, the chess league for prime-time television.

Recommended Stories

