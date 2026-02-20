Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Trading Up 9.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 275 and last traded at GBX 270. 1,144,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 635,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 247.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 price objective on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 475.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 200.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 228.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of £219.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services. Warpaint London PLC sells its products to retailers, distributors, supermarkets, and retail chains, as well as through online. The company operates in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Spain, Denmark, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally.

