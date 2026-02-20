Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Stock Price Down 7.7% – What’s Next?

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 216,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,049,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Noble Mineral Exploration Stock Down 3.8%

The company has a market cap of C$17.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a current ratio of 14.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08.

Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

