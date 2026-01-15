KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Stock Price Down 13.6% – What’s Next?

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report) traded down 13.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 505,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 383% from the average session volume of 104,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

KDA Group Stock Down 13.6%

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.26. The company has a market cap of C$35.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.40.

KDA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services. The company also offers PREDICTIVE e-Prescriber software for assisting doctors; and KRx, a cloud-based solution that analyzes each user's prescription pattern and displays the appropriate expected medication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KDA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.