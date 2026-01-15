Raspberry Pi (LON:RPI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Raspberry Pi Holdings (LON:RPI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 260 and last traded at GBX 271.60, with a volume of 4542115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Raspberry Pi from GBX 420 to GBX 380 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 380.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 315.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 380.25. The company has a market cap of £551.52 million and a P/E ratio of 62.14.

In other Raspberry Pi news, insider Eben Upton CBE purchased 21,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 271 per share, with a total value of £59,422.17. Also, insider David Ranken Gammon acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 306 per share, with a total value of £36,720. Insiders purchased 39,759 shares of company stock valued at $11,614,593 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Our mission is to put high-performance, low-cost, general-purpose computing platforms in the hands of engineers and enthusiasts all over the world.

Since 2012, we’ve been designing single-board and modular computers, built on the Arm architecture, and running the Linux operating system. Whether you’re an educator looking to excite the next generation of computer scientists; an enthusiast searching for inspiration for your next project; or an OEM who needs a proven rock-solid foundation for your next generation of smart products, there’s a Raspberry Pi computer for you.

That’s not all we do.

