Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas Exane

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by BNP Paribas Exane from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Finviz reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Samsara from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Samsara from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on Samsara and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.98 and a beta of 1.62. Samsara has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $61.90.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). Samsara had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $415.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.500 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $9,078,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,360. This trade represents a 74.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 263,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $9,078,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,360. The trade was a 74.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,675,155 shares of company stock valued at $99,622,791. Company insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Samsara by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,716,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,474 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,518,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,308,000 after buying an additional 1,242,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 107.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,611,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,244,000 after buying an additional 2,910,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,877,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,387,000 after buying an additional 1,931,870 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Samsara by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,964,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

