Hunting (LON:HTG) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 404 and last traded at GBX 390.25, with a volume of 80388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 393.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTG. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 price objective on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 350 to GBX 400 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 465 to GBX 450 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 498.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £617.92 million, a P/E ratio of -19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 373.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 340.77.

In related news, insider Bruce Ferguson bought 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 348 per share, for a total transaction of £7,384.56. Also, insider Catherine Krajicek bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 350 per share, with a total value of £63,000. Insiders have acquired a total of 45,258 shares of company stock worth $16,786,088 over the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hunting is a global precision engineering group, which provides quality-assured products and services for the energy, aviation, commercial space, defence, medical, and power generation sectors.

Our strong focus on quality assured products, supported by rigorous health and safety procedures, ensures we assist in the delivery of energy safely and it is also the basis of our standing in this critical, global industry.

Our intellectual property portfolio enables the Hunting Group to maintain a leading technology edge, so that energy projects are delivered quicker and at lower cost with minimal impact on the environment.

Our people are our most important asset.

