Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays assumed coverage on Sonic Automotive in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price target on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $63.06 on Tuesday. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $89.62. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.37.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 41.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 992.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc is a publicly traded automotive retailer that operates a network of franchised new-car dealerships and used-vehicle dealerships across the United States. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company offers a range of services that include vehicle sales, leasing, finance and insurance products, service and parts, and collision repair. Sonic Automotive’s dealerships represent numerous major automotive brands, and the company also markets a broad selection of pre-owned vehicles under its own banner.

In addition to its core dealership operations, Sonic Automotive has developed digital retail capabilities that allow customers to research, shop and complete transactions online.

