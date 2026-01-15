Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NBIS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Nebius Group from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

NBIS stock opened at $101.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.77. Nebius Group has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.44 and a beta of 4.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 186.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 19,424 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Nebius Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,514,000 after acquiring an additional 92,710 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Nebius Group by 2,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 25,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

