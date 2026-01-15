QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Hold Rating

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on QDEL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on QuidelOrtho from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.59. QuidelOrtho has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $46.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $699.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.45 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 42.53%.The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. QuidelOrtho has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.150 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuidelOrtho news, CEO Brian J. Blaser purchased 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $501,490.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,234.22. The trade was a 389.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph M. Busky purchased 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $124,306.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,335.20. The trade was a 221.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 29,390 shares of company stock valued at $657,340. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 51,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho is a global diagnostics company formed through the merger of Quidel Corporation and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. The combined entity develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of rapid and high-throughput diagnostic solutions across immunoassay, molecular diagnostics and transfusion medicine. Its offerings span point-of-care platforms for acute care testing as well as large-scale automated systems designed for clinical laboratories and blood banks.

The company’s product range includes rapid antigen and antibody tests for infectious diseases, molecular assays utilizing nucleic acid amplification technology, and integrated immunodiagnostic analyzers.

