True Vision MN LLC Has $860,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

True Vision MN LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 78.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,120 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $118.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $113.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, industrials, consumer discretionary, materials, healthcare, financials, information technology, energy, telecommunication services and utilities.

