Capital Properties Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) Short Interest Update

Capital Properties Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 432 shares, a growth of 222.4% from the December 15th total of 134 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 662 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 662 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Capital Properties Trading Down 1.4%

OTCMKTS CPTP opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51. Capital Properties has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Get Capital Properties alerts:

Capital Properties (OTCMKTS:CPTP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter.

Capital Properties Company Profile

Capital Properties, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leasing land in downtown Providence, Rhode Island under long-term ground leases. It owns approximately 18 acres in the Capital Center consisting of 13 individual parcels; leases the undeveloped parcels of land adjacent to the Capital Center for public parking purposes; and leases 23 outdoor advertising locations containing 44 billboard faces along interstate and primary highways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The company was formerly known as Providence and Worcester Company and changed its name to Capital Properties, Inc in July 1984.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.