Truist Financial Cuts RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target to $18.00

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on RXO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on RXO from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of RXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RXO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

RXO stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.74. RXO has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $26.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). RXO had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RXO will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.37 per share, for a total transaction of $251,209.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 36,508 shares in the company, valued at $451,603.96. This represents a 125.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew M. Wilkerson acquired 7,775 shares of RXO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,142.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,142. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders bought 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $488,875. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXO. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RXO by 1.2% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of RXO by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of RXO by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RXO by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of RXO by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXO Inc (NYSE: RXO) is a leading asset-light provider of digital freight brokerage and managed transportation solutions. The company leverages a proprietary technology platform to connect shippers with a network of third-party carriers, enabling optimized route planning, real-time shipment tracking, and dynamic pricing. RXO’s end-to-end service model spans full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal and cross-border freight movements, designed to improve efficiency and reduce transportation costs for its customers.

Operating primarily across North America, RXO serves a diverse base of shippers in industries ranging from retail and consumer goods to manufacturing and automotive.

