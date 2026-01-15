WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Raises Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLH. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $102.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.15. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.74 and a 12-month high of $106.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

