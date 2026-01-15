Insteel Industries (OTCMKTS:IIIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Insteel Industries (OTCMKTS:IIIN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports.
Insteel Industries Stock Performance
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Insteel Industries
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
- First Time Since 2007: All Warnings Active
Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.