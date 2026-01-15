Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 1,730 Shares of Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Snap-On in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Snap-On by 97.9% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-On by 1,880.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-On in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-On alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-On news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.20, for a total transaction of $2,387,563.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,406,953.60. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,607 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.15, for a total transaction of $7,667,164.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 826,364 shares in the company, valued at $280,261,350.60. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 40,036 shares of company stock worth $13,710,988 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Stock Performance

SNA opened at $362.13 on Thursday. Snap-On Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.81 and a 1-year high of $366.17. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $345.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.12. Snap-On had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a $2.44 dividend. This represents a $9.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Snap-On’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snap-On from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Snap-On from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Snap-On

Snap-On Profile

(Free Report)

Snap?On Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of tools, diagnostic equipment, repair information and shop equipment for professional users. The company’s product range includes hand and power tools, tool storage and cabinets, diagnostic scan tools and software, shop equipment such as lifts and tire changers, and specialized specialty tools for automotive, aviation, marine and industrial applications. Snap?On also offers information and workflow solutions that combine diagnostic data, repair procedures and parts information to support professional technicians.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Snap?On has established a long history in the professional tools market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.