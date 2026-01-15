EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Director George Neble Sells 671 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) Director George Neble sold 671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $17,264.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 52,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,102.53. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
EverQuote Stock Performance
Shares of EVER opened at $25.12 on Thursday. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $903.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32.
EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $173.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. EverQuote had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 38.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on EverQuote from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded EverQuote from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EVER
EverQuote Company Profile
EverQuote, Inc operates an online insurance marketplace that connects consumers with insurance providers across the United States. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary technology to match individuals seeking coverage with insurers offering competitive rates. Since its initial public offering in 2020, EverQuote has focused on expanding its digital platform and enhancing the efficiency of its lead-generation processes.
The company’s core business centers on a quote-comparison engine for personal auto, home, and health insurance products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EverQuote
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
- If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.