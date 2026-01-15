TD Private Client Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

TD Private Client Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,794,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,878,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,546 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,372,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,264,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Atlassian by 2,676.8% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 765,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,502,000 after purchasing an additional 738,104 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Atlassian by 203.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 870,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,864,000 after purchasing an additional 583,697 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM opened at $131.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.02. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12-month low of $131.20 and a 12-month high of $326.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.86, a P/E/G ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $290.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.46.

Analyst coverage remains mixed?but?positive overall (consensus “Moderate Buy” and a materially higher average target), so analyst commentary around earnings could amplify moves in either direction. Negative Sentiment: Repeated insider selling by co?founders Michael Cannon?Brookes and Scott Farquhar (multiple 7,665?share lots across Dec–Jan, including filings on Jan 12) is the primary bearish driver today — the pattern has prompted headlines and investor concern about timing and insider sentiment. See reporting and SEC filing for details. Invezz article SEC filing

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,127,904.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 406,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,778,951.75. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,127,904.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 406,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,778,951.75. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 566,379 shares of company stock worth $89,162,702 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

