NetApp, Inc. $NTAP Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 13,407 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.16% of NetApp worth $38,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 38.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 81.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 5.1% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,134 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,721 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $105,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,201.75. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 327 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $35,145.96. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,654 shares of company stock valued at $175,782. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, October 10th. Northland Capmk upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Northland Securities set a $137.00 price target on shares of NetApp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $107.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $127.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.40.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. NetApp had a return on equity of 121.28% and a net margin of 17.73%.The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.110 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) is a data management and storage company that delivers hybrid cloud data services for applications and data. Founded in 1992 as Network Appliance and rebranded as NetApp in 2008, the company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. NetApp’s offering focuses on enabling organizations to store, manage, protect and move data across on-premises environments and major public clouds.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the ONTAP data management software and a range of storage systems and services built around it.

