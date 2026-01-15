DTE Energy Company $DTE Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,460 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.14% of DTE Energy worth $40,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 29.8% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $133.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.49. DTE Energy Company has a 1-year low of $116.30 and a 1-year high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.165 per share. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DTE. Barclays upped their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

