Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $102.27 and last traded at $102.05, with a volume of 19480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.78.

Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.3%

The stock has a market cap of $786.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.50 and a 200 day moving average of $91.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,753,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology. DWAS was launched on Jul 19, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

